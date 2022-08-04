Man Trying To Sell His House After Squatters Took Over While He Was On Vacation. They Allegedly Beat Him Up

A homeowner in Southeast Portland, Oregon says strangers squatting on his property beat him up when he asked them to leave, KGW8 reported Tuesday.

Nathan Jones, a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, is currently trying to sell the man’s home after he left town in January and strangers moved in.

“Some guys, they just basically walked into the property, took it over,” Jones said, according to KGW8.

SQUATTERS TAKE OVER | This home on SE Flavel St is for sale, but the owner is unable to sell it ever since people he doesn’t know moved in and won’t leave. “They just walked into the property and took it over.”@KGWNews pic.twitter.com/5kx200FtCC — Blair Best (@blairgbest) August 2, 2022



Jones is looking to sell the home for $330,000 to someone willing to take on the difficult process of evicting the squatters. (RELATED: Sacramento To Spend $400,000 Cleaning Up After Squatters And The Homeless)

“Costs money, you got to get an attorney, file all these papers and it’s like 90 days minimum … if you don’t have the financial resources you’re screwed and that’s the bottom line,” Jones said.

Tonight on @KGWNews & @TheStoryKGW hear from the realtor trying to sell the home plus from neighbors who keep their distance and feel unsafe ever since the house was taken over. “If I’m going to go up there I would want to have some cops with me.” pic.twitter.com/vN4CqC3b7M — Blair Best (@blairgbest) August 2, 2022



The homeowner told KGW8 he still pays $1,500 a month for the mortgage. He asked the squatters to leave his place in the winter, but he says the intruders beat him up so badly he had to go to the hospital.

The man’s neighbors are keeping their distance from the property ever since the squatters took it over, the outlet noted.

“I’ve noticed like, you know, frequent stopping of cars, people coming every 15 seconds, also police monitoring the house,” Zaki Wilson, one of his neighbors, told KGW8. “Everybody probably feels at risk or in danger with those types of people.”