US

Police Searching For Woman Witness Said Was Bloodied, Screaming Inside Of Truck

Screenshot/Twitter/SoBrunswickPD

Screenshot/Twitter/SoBrunswickPD

Kay Smythe News and Commentary Writer
Font Size:

Police are searching for a woman who was reportedly spotted Wednesday inside the cab of a semi-truck on a New Jersey highway.

A witness reported seeing the woman bleeding from her face and yelling for help inside of a white semi-truck while pulled over on the side of Route 130 around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, according to South Brunswick police. The victim was described as a white or Hispanic woman in her 20s with long brown hair, wearing a brown flannel shirt.

The suspect was described as an older white male with a bald head and white beard, dragging the woman into the back of the cab, the report noted. Still images of the white Volvo tractor-trailer cab with blue lettering was shared on social media by law enforcement after they received several leads on the situation.

“You look at a video like this and the hair starts to stand up on the back of your neck a little bit and say, you know what, this is something, we really gotta look into this,” South Brunswick Det. Sgt. Timothy Hoover said, according to ABC7.

“The woman seemed to be yelling for help, he turns and sees her trying to escape,” Hoover continued, according to the outlet. “Possibly a laceration somewhere on her face that may be causing some bleeding, the woman gets yanked back into the truck and the truck takes off at a high rate of speed down 130.” (RELATED: ‘Manipulated And Groomed’: Retired Green Beret Explains Why So Many Women Go Missing)

Police are unsure whether this is a case of human trafficking, a domestic dispute, but that “to some degree, she’s held against her will,” the statement noted. Anyone with information is asked to call the South Brunswick Police Department at (732) 329-4646.