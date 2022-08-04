Police Searching For Woman Witness Said Was Bloodied, Screaming Inside Of Truck

Police are searching for a woman who was reportedly spotted Wednesday inside the cab of a semi-truck on a New Jersey highway.

A witness reported seeing the woman bleeding from her face and yelling for help inside of a white semi-truck while pulled over on the side of Route 130 around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, according to South Brunswick police. The victim was described as a white or Hispanic woman in her 20s with long brown hair, wearing a brown flannel shirt.

The suspect was described as an older white male with a bald head and white beard, dragging the woman into the back of the cab, the report noted. Still images of the white Volvo tractor-trailer cab with blue lettering was shared on social media by law enforcement after they received several leads on the situation.

“You look at a video like this and the hair starts to stand up on the back of your neck a little bit and say, you know what, this is something, we really gotta look into this,” South Brunswick Det. Sgt. Timothy Hoover said, according to ABC7.

INFO CALL 732-329-4646 pic.twitter.com/7MJN775Jzd — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) August 3, 2022

“The woman seemed to be yelling for help, he turns and sees her trying to escape,” Hoover continued, according to the outlet. “Possibly a laceration somewhere on her face that may be causing some bleeding, the woman gets yanked back into the truck and the truck takes off at a high rate of speed down 130.” (RELATED: ‘Manipulated And Groomed’: Retired Green Beret Explains Why So Many Women Go Missing)

Police are unsure whether this is a case of human trafficking, a domestic dispute, but that “to some degree, she’s held against her will,” the statement noted. Anyone with information is asked to call the South Brunswick Police Department at (732) 329-4646.