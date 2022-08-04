‘She’s Going To Lose Soundly’: CNN Panel Melts Down Over Trump’s Primary Endorsement Wins, Looming Cheney Loss

Members of a CNN panel had a meltdown Thursday over the success of candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump in Tuesday’s Republican primary elections.

“I’m called a RINO every day and I’m the crazy tea party guy,” former Republican Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois said. “Every word Dick Cheney said in that ad is spot on. But here is the deal. Liz Cheney is going to lose in a couple of weeks and she’s going to lose soundly.” (RELATED: Presidential Historian Slams Liz Cheney For Attacking GOP During Reagan Library Speech)

Trump-endorsed candidates won multiple primary elections in Arizona and Michigan, including John Gibbs, who defeated Republican Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan. A poll showed Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming trailing challenger Harriet Hageman 52% to 30%.

WATCH:



Former Vice President Dick Cheney released an ad for his daughter’s re-election campaign that attacked former President Trump. Rep. Cheney, an outspoken Trump critic, is one of two Republicans appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

“It was only 15 years ago that Cheney was considered the conservative end of the GOP,” CNN political analyst Ron Brownstein said. “Democrats called him Voldemort, right. And now because he ascribes to a vision of conservatism, on strong government and strong national defense as opposed to this sense of grievance about being displaced in a changing and diversifying country, he’s kind of, you know, on the outs in this – in this party.”

Brownstein and Rep. Cheney did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation. Walsh could not be reached for comment.

