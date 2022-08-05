Disney Bows To Middle East Censors Over Same-Sex Kiss, Despite Picking Fight With DeSantis Over Florida Law

Streaming service Disney+ will not be providing the movie “Lightyear” in the Middle East due to objections over a same-sex kiss, according to multiple reports.

Lightyear, an origin story for Buzz Lightyear from the “Toy Story” franchise, and the Baymax animated series will not be streamed on Disney+ for the Middle East, Esquire Middle East reported. The move comes despite Disney criticizing Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida over his decision to sign parental-rights legislation this year. (RELATED: What Do A Cartoon Robot, Tampons, Transgenderism And Kids Have In Common? Disney’s Latest Attempt To ‘Queer’ Content)

Disney+ Middle East to Align With Local Censorship Rules, ‘Lightyear’ Won’t Appear on Streamer https://t.co/C97l66Xz4f — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 5, 2022

The decision came after a series of clashes the entertainment giant had with censors in the Middle East over three movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have been passed and should never have been signed into law,” the company said on Twitter in March. “Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that.”

Disney and DeSantis did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

