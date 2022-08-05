Car Plows Through Parade In New Mexico, Injuring Multiple People Including Police Officers

Numerous people were injured, including two law enforcement officers, as a car plowed through a parade Thursday night in Gallup, New Mexico.

Crowds had gathered for the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration when a tan-colored SUV plowed through the street at around 8 p.m., CNN reported. Multiple people were injured, including two police officers. Several of the injuries were treated at the scene, CNN noted.

The SUV driver drove straight toward performers and children on the parade route, KRQE reported. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown and the exact number of those injured has not been released, the outlet noted.

New Mexico State Police are still investigating the incident, though the driver and passengers from the vehicle are in custody, CNN continued. Footage from the scene shows crowds pointing, screaming and running from the scene as the SUV approaches.

“The incident in Gallup, New Mexico, has impacted many families and relatives attending the night parade for the 100th Annual Intertribal Ceremonial,” Navajo Nation speaker Seth Damon wrote in a statement. “The Navajo Nation stands with resilience against any acts of violence and sends prayers of protection to those affected. This was a traumatic and triggering event for many, especially for our youth, elders, and our veterans who acted quickly.”