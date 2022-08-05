Man Falls Into Hot Porridge Container And Dies

An Indian man succumbed to his injuries Tuesday after an accident in which he fell into a boiling pot of porridge and sustained severe burns.

The man, identified by several Indian news outlets as Muthukumar, was overseeing the preparation of hot porridge on July 29 for a festival in Tamil Nadu when the tragic incident occurred, the New York Post (NYP) reported.

Video footage from the incident shows Muthukumar walking alongside large vats of porridge when he appears to lose his balance and falls backward. He seemed to try and regain his balance by grabbing hold of one of the pots but accidentally fell into the porridge instead. (RELATED: Two Workers Fall Into Tank Full Of Chocolate. Rescuers Forced To Cut Hole For Them To Escape)

In the video, bystanders can be seen rushing to help Muthukumar out of the porridge but were unable to do so immediately, appearing to also get burned. Eventually, the bystanders managed to free Muthukumar and he was taken to a local hospital, the NYP reported.

Man dies of burn injuries after falling into pot of boiling porridge in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai on Friday (July 29). He was admitted to the hospital with 65% burn injuries but he died on Tuesday (August 2). #India pic.twitter.com/SPn7s11Zn1 — Ike 🇺🇸🇳🇬 (@unifiedrisk) August 4, 2022

Muthukumar died as a result of the severe burns a few days later. His wife reportedly said her husband suffered bouts of epilepsy which could have caused the tumble.

An investigation into Muthukumar’s death is underway, according to NYP.