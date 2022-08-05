Kamala’s Brittney Griner Comments Spark Mega Social Media Backlash

Vice President Kamala Harris was called out by social media users over her hypocritical response to WNBA player Brittney Griner’s conviction for cannabis possession in Russia.

Griner was sentenced to nine years behind bars Thursday, months after being caught in possession of cannabis in Russia. The verdict was soon decried by both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“With today’s sentencing, Russia continues its wrongful detention of Brittney Griner. She should be released immediately. @POTUS and I, and our entire Administration, are working every day to reunite Brittney, as well as Paul Whelan, with loved ones who miss each of them dearly,” Harris wrote under the official VP Twitter account Thursday.

Her comments were met with screams of hypocrisy, as dozens of young White House staffers were suspended, placed in remote work programs, or asked to resign from their jobs after they admitted to having used cannabis in the past, according to the Daily Beast. Harris was also a vocal opponent of California’s cannabis legalization act, and seemed to only bother supporting it when she was just about to try and run for president, Forbes noted.

You locked up people for possession of marijuana. And you’re only condemning this because the US cannot profit from her incarceration in Russia. https://t.co/2lX9lZqVq3 — Karim says #FreePalestine 🇺🇸🇯🇲🌹🏳️‍🌈 🌻🇵🇸 (@shift_in2_turbo) August 5, 2022

Harris eventually admitted to allegedly smoking weed during her failed attempt to run for president, saying the experience “brought her joy,” a feeling she apparently did not extend to the nearly 2,000 people she reportedly put behind bars because of their cannabis use in California over the course of just 5 years. Harris also claimed to have smoked weed while listening to Tupac and Snoop Dogg, neither or whom had released albums when Harris was in college, so the veracity of her claims can always be called into question, the New York Post noted. (RELATED: Kamala And Biden Continue Their War Against American Women And Children)

“Brittney Griner got 9 years for drug possession in Russia… which sounds like most of the criminal sentences Kamala Harris got people for the same thing when she was attorney general of California,” author and comedian Tim Young wrote on Twitter.

Another user shared a screenshot of a headline reading “Kamala Harris Had Nearly 2,000 People Locked up on Marijuana Charges: Report,” asking “This you?” in the caption. During the two years they’ve been president and VP, Biden and Harris have had every opportunity to federally decriminalize or even legalize cannabis, as many U.S. states have already done, but they haven’t.