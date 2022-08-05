Kyle Busch’s Wife Details Tense Moments Of Family At Mall Of America As Gunfire Erupted

Two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch and his family experienced some scary moments when gunfire erupted at the Mall of America in Minnesota.

Busch, his wife Samantha, and their son Brexton were enjoying a day of shopping when their day took a terrifying turn. The sound of gunshots rang out in the mall, and video footage shows the moment Busch and his family began running toward the nearest exit amid the chaos. Busch clutched his son’s hand as people of all ages ran for their lives around them. Thankfully, Busch’s family was able to safely exit the mall without injury, according to TMZ.

WATCH:

“If you are seeing the news about the @mallofamerica we got out and are safe,” Samantha wrote, according to TMZ.

Images of her husband wearing a green shirt and hat, holding his phone to ear with one hand and clutching their son with the other circulated the internet. “Praying others inside are too,” Samantha wrote to social media. (RELATED: The Man Who Shot Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Is Back In Custody After Being Accidentally Released From Jail)

#NASCAR: Kyle Busch and his family were at Mall of America today, and Samantha confirmed in her IG Stories that they got out prior to the mall being locked down for a reported shooting and are safe. pic.twitter.com/OxKkBtHZAv — Justin Nguyen 🏈🏁 (@ZappaOMatic) August 4, 2022

Bloomington PD Chief Booker Hodges later confirmed that shots were fired within the Nike store in the mall and that the suspect fled the scene on foot after the isolated incident, according to TMZ.

“After reviewing video, we observed two groups get into some type of altercation at the cash register in the Nike store,” Hodges said, according to TMZ.

“One of the groups left after the altercation, but instead of walking away, they decided to demonstrate a complete lack of respect for human life. They decided to fire multiple rounds into a store with people,” Hodges said.