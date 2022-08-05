Lightning Strike Near White House Kills 3

Three people were killed and one injured in a lightning strike that took place Thursday near the White House.

Two people from Wisconsin — James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75 — were among those that died of the injuries they sustained in connection to lightning striking near a tree in Lafayette Park, according to Fox 5 DC. The third person was a 29-year-old man that police will identify after the family has been notified, Fox Weather reported. (RELATED: Olympic Surfing Hopeful Katherine Diaz Killed By Lightning Strike During Training Session)

#BreakingNews update: A third person has died from yesterday’s lightning strike near the White House. @IanOliverWX pic.twitter.com/o6uWodjDtd — FOX Weather (@foxweather) August 5, 2022

Alexander Brands, a doctor from Germany visiting the nation’s capital, reportedly said he witnessed the incident and saw the four victims collapse. “Being a doctor working in an emergency unit, I ran over and tried to help,” Brands said, according to NBC Washington.

Brands did chest compressions and aided the U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Park Police officers in their efforts to resuscitate them, the outlet reported.

The four individuals experienced life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals, a DC Fire and EMS spokesperson said in a statement on Twitter.

Statement from @dcfireems regarding the lightning strike at Lafayette Park – #DCsBravest express sincere gratitude to the Uniformed Division of @SecretService and officers of US Park Police/@usparkpolicepio for rendering immediate medical care to the injured. #SaferStrongerDC pic.twitter.com/3ubPNA3MXn — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 5, 2022

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of life after the lightning strike in Lafayette Park,” stated White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement released to the media Friday. “Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones, and we are praying for those still fighting for their lives.”

The fourth person is currently in critical condition, NBC News reported.