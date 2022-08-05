Shirtless Bills Rookies Belt Out Backstreet Boys In Hilarious Video

The Buffalo Bills had four of their rookie linemen sing the Backstreet Boys hit jam “I Want It That Way” in front of the team while shirtless Thursday.

Rookies being asked to do strange things and have stuff done to them in training camp is nothing unordinary. Light hazing is a tradition within the National Football League during mini-camp that has been going on for years. It is a way to lighten the mood during the strenuous days of camp to get a chuckle out of the rest of the team. Though the laughs typically come at the expense of the new guys, it is a harmless way of having a good time. (RELATED: Son Of ‘Yellowstone’ Star Is On His Way To His Own Celebrity As D1 Athlete)

#Bills players may have missed the @backstreetboys concert at Darien Lake on July 3, so rookies Luke Tenuta, Derek Kerstetter, Tanner Owen & Alec Anderson were kind enough to sing their hits. @JoshAllenQB clearly approves. pic.twitter.com/DFXLmeJBnA #BillsMafia — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) August 4, 2022

They did such a solid job that even the singer of the song, Nick Carter, gave his stamp of approval to the Bills linemen in a tweet following the hysterical shirtless performance. Carter said, “so the @BuffaloBills are really trying to bring me back to my hometown roots. Great job guys!!”

Anytime you have four massive professional athletes singing in unison songs by the Backstreet Boys, you know you’ve struck gold.