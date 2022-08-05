Video Of Vape Store Owner Stabbing Alleged Attempted Thief 7 Times Goes Viral

Footage of a Las Vegas vape store owner defending himself from a suspected attempted robber Wednesday has gone viral.

The alleged attempted robbery occurred in the middle of the day Wednesday, according to the New York Post. Video from the incident was shared online showing Smokestrom Smoke Shop owner Johnny Nguyen, 22, behind the counter as he’s approached by two people wearing ski masks.

“I asked them first nicely to leave but the guy took my tip jar, which was fine,” Nguyen said, according to the NY Post. “When they came back and tried to take some more, that’s when it escalated.”

The other suspect then jumped over the counter, which is when Nguyen, who said he thought “one of them had a bag in front of him like he had a firearm or something,” started to fear his life was in danger, the outlet reported.

A robber in black bloc was stabbed & subdued by an Asian-American shop keeper wearing flip flops in Las Vegas this week. The robber’s accomplice leaves his friend behind. Police are investigating the robbery & stabbing. pic.twitter.com/EJrF6syO1d — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 5, 2022

In the video, Nguyen can be seen grabbing a knife, reportedly with a three-inch blade, from his pocket. He then stabbed the suspect seven times as he screamed, “Stop, please! I’m dead. I’m dead,” as he collapsed, the video showed.

“I remember him saying, ‘Please don’t let me die,'” Nguyen continued, NY Post reported. “He said he was sorry. By that point, he took off his mask himself. I was trying to get on the phone with the police when he was trying to talk to me. I just ran and wanted to make sure the police and ambulance would get here on time.”

Nguyen plans to potentially arm himself with other weapons for protection, the NY Post reported. Police reportedly told him the alleged would-be thief was 17, and his condition was unclear, the outlet noted. (RELATED: MMA Fighter Pins Alleged Serial Puncher In Epic Street Brawl)

Earlier in the week, an elderly liquor store owner in California defended himself against an attempted robbery. When the alleged thief pointed a gun on the owner, the elderly man shot him in the arm, all of which was caught on camera.