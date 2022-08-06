Rep. Boebert Promises CPAC: Democrats ‘Will Pay The Price For Silencing Americans’

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado let loose a torrent of ridicule and recrimination against Democrat officials when she took the stage Saturday in the lead-up to President Trump’s speech in front of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

After riling up the packed Dallas crowd by stating that if Republicans retake Congress in the upcoming midterms she intends to lead a charge to prosecute National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Dr. Anthony Fauci and impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, she elicited roars and cheers when she tweeted from the stage, “when Republicans retake the majority, you will pay the price for silencing Americans.” (RELATED: Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Additional $45.2 Million In Punitive Damages To Sandy Hook Family)

.@Twitter @facebook @instagram, when Republicans retake the majority, you will pay the price for silencing Americans. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 6, 2022

Boebert and two other leading conservative women, the Republican nominees for the Michigan and Arizona governorships Tudor Dixon and Kari Lake, spoke with ever-increasing enthusiasm and defiance, setting a tone that continued with former President Trump’s own speech.

When Trump finally took the stage, he called for “a crippling defeat” of Democrats in order to save the country. “We want to be populist,” he continued, “because we love our country.”

Trump’s explicit endorsement of populism mirrored the opening day speech of Hungary’s populist president Viktor Orban, which itself provoked a reaction from establishment media outlets. The conference’s notable populist theme continued with a speech from Brexit engineer and British politician Nigel Farage.