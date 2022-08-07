9 Injured In Cincinnati Bar Shooting, Gunmen At-Large

Nine people were injured by gunfire early Sunday morning after a fight broke out outside of a Cincinnati bar.

Police arrived at the scene around 1:40 AM to break up a large disorderly crowd that had gathered outside when a fight broke out between two groups of people. It was then, police say, that at least two individuals pulled out firearms and exchanged gunfire, injuring eight males and one female, according to WHIO News.

“We have one Cincinnati police officer that discharged one round, and we do not know if that officer struck the individual that he was firing the gun at,” Lt. Colonel Mike John said according to the outlet. “What I can tell you is the individual he was shooting at was actively firing a firearm at that time.”

JUST IN: Mass shooting outside bar in downtown Cincinnati leaves 9 injured https://t.co/AbCoM4u0x6 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 7, 2022



John also urged any witnesses who left the scene to come forward to help the investigation.“We’re looking for any witness statements we can get. So, if somebody has something — if they have video footage, something on their phone — of course we would want to use that to see if we can ascertain exactly how this event evolved,” he said according to The Hill.

“Today’s events are completely and totally unacceptable,” Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval stated according to WHIO News. “The use of guns to solve disputes cannot become a normal part of our culture. I want to express the City’s gratitude to the officers on the scene. Their quick response likely saved many more from injury and prevented loss of life,” he concluded. (RELATED: Mall Of America Goes Into Lockdown After Shooting Breaks Out)

Police are currently looking for at least two shooters and are asking anyone with information to contact the Cincinnati Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 513-352-3542, WHIO reported.