‘It Was 55 Years Ago Babe’: Pete Rose Brushes Off Sexual Misconduct Question At Phillies Reunion

Former Major League Baseball star, Pete Rose, brushed off questions Sunday regarding allegations that he was involved in a sexual relationship with a minor decades ago.

Pete Rose was at Citizens Bank Ballpark with former teammates for a ceremony to honor the 1980 World Series-winning Philadelphia Phillies team when Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer asked the 17-time all-star whether his presence at the stadium signaled a negative message to women. In 2017, Rose was accused of having a sexual relationship with an underage girl which began in 1973. Rose addressed this accusation in his response to Coffey, stating “No, I’m not here to talk about that. Sorry about that. It was 55 years ago babe.”

I asked Pete Rose what he would say to people who say his presence here sends a negative message to women. His response: “No, I’m not here to talk about that. Sorry about that. It was 55 years ago babe.” — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) August 7, 2022

Rose was later asked by the Associated Press about the squabble with Coffey and dismissed these questions as well, ESPN reported. “Who cares what happened 50 years ago? You weren’t even born. So you shouldn’t be talking about it, because you weren’t born. If you don’t know a damn thing about it, don’t talk about it,” Rose responded, according to ESPN. (RELATED: ESPN Host Jalen Rose Says ‘Mount Rushmore’ Term Is Offensive And Should Be Retired)

The accuser identified herself as Jane Doe and said in 2017 that the all-time hits leader called her in 1973 when she was 14 or 15 years old and had sexual encounters with her in Ohio and in other locations outside of the state during their several-year relationship, ESPN reported. The three-time World Series champion acknowledged that he had a relationship with Doe but said he had met her when she was 16 years old, the outlet continued.

Sunday marked the first time Rose had stepped foot onto the Philadelphia baseball diamond since his infamous lifetime ban from Major League Baseball in 1989 when he was caught betting on games as a player and manager for the Cincinnati Reds, Sports Illustrated reported.