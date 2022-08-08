‘Grease’ Actor Deemed Unfit To Stand Trial Due To Mental Disorder

Eddie Deezen, who played Eugene Felsnic in “Grease,” has been found not competent to stand trial in his assault case in Maryland.

The 65-year-old actor will be required to stay in the care of the Maryland Department of Health and will not be permitted to leave until the courts are convinced he no longer poses a threat to himself or to anyone else, according to TMZ. A commitment order obtained by TMZ states that Deezen is reportedly unfit to stand trial due to a mental disorder and indicates he is considered to be a danger to himself and to those around him, according to the outlet.

Deezen allegedly trespassed at a nursing home in April 2022 and was charged with fourth-degree burglary, two counts of trespassing and one count of disturbing the peace, according to People. Recent documents reveal, however, that the initial charges have been adjusted to assault and disorderly conduct, according to TMZ.

“Grease” actor Eddie Deezen has been found not competent to stand trial in his upcoming criminal trial. https://t.co/xxA1BaPMrq — TMZ (@TMZ) August 8, 2022

The initial charges laid against Deezen stemmed from accusations that he allegedly forced entry into a privately-owned nursing facility and refused to leave when asked to do so, according to TMZ. The alleged victim claimed that this was not the first time the actor had made unwelcome visits and that he had previously left behind numerous items with personal notes.