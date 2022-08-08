Ashton Kutcher Was Left Unable To See Or Hear After Suffering From Rare Disorder

Ashton Kutcher revealed Monday he lost his hearing, vision and ability to walk as a result of an autoimmune disorder, taking a year for his senses to fully recover.

The actor-turned-entrepreneur revealed the bout of illness during a sneak peak of National Geographic’s “Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge,” according to Access Hollywood.

“Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that, like, knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium,” Kutcher said. “You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone.”

“Vasculitis involves inflammation of the blood vessels,” according to The Mayo Clinic. The condition “can cause the walls of the blood vessels to thicken, which reduces the width of the passageway through the vessel,” which could result in organ and tissue damage, the organization states.

In spite of the immense fear the symptoms caused, Kutcher stated worked hard to regain his vision and hearing, taking almost a year to fully rebuild, according to Access Hollywood. The actor said the bout allowed him to come out of this as a stronger person. (RELATED: Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Raise More Than $30 Million To Help Ukraine)

“The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right?” Kutcher said, according to Page Six. “You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living underneath them.”

Kutcher’s episode of “Running Wild” airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on National Geographic, according to Page Six.