‘Not Just A Right-Wing Media Story’: Brian Stelter Questions Hunter Biden’s Brewing Allegations

CNN’s Brian Stelter admitted Sunday that the Hunter Biden laptop scandal is not actually just some “right-wing media” story like many left-leaning corporate outlets suggested during the height of the 2020 presidential election.

Stelter noted a recent New York Times article by Maureen Dowd that said President Joe Biden should not seek re-election. Stelter then questioned whether Biden’s 2024 prospects could be hampered by ongoing investigations into his son’s dealings while speaking with the former press secretary for First Lady Jill Biden, Michael LaRosa.

“What about his son?” Stelter asked. “What about Hunter? Hunter under federal investigation, charges could be coming at any time, this is not just a right-wing media story. This is a real problem for the Biden’s.”

“Could he decide not to run for re-election given his son?” Stelter asked. (RELATED: Top Republican Questions Whether Joe Biden Is ‘Compromised’ Through Family’s Business Dealings)

“Look, they make decisions as a family and they will make that decision when it’s time,” LaRosa said.

“Do you think they’ve talked about it yet?” Stelter asked.

“No,” LaRosa said. “The president’s doing his job, he’s doing his work. He’s not focused on that.”

The New York Post published contents of Hunter’s laptop in October 2020, which included emails about shady business dealings that included his father. The story was immediately labeled as “disinformation” and censored across social media platforms like Twitter.

Stelter himself was a skeptic, claiming the laptop was “tied to a Russian disinformation effort” to take down Biden.

“There’s a lot about this story that does not add up,” Stelter said in October 2020. “And, I mean, for all we know, these emails were made up, or maybe some are real and some are fakes, we don’t know. But we do know that this is a classic example of the right-wing media machine.”

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is currently mulling potential tax and gun-related charges against Hunter as authorities investigate his business dealings. U.S. District Attorney David Weiss is leading the investigation into the president’s son and CNN reported the investigation has “intensified.” Hunter was initially being investigated for possible financial crimes such as money laundering and campaign finance laws while Biden was Vice President.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said during a recent Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that payments from China and other countries to Hunter and other Americans could be part of a “malign foreign influence” campaign.