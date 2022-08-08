Dan Bongino Goes Ballistic, Calls Trump Raid ‘Third World Bullshit’ Live On Fox News

Fox News host Dan Bongino went ballistic Monday night over news that former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence was raided by the FBI.

Trump’s Florida home was raided by agents, though it is unclear why. Bongino lambasted the FBI for the action.

“This is some third world bullshit right here,” Bongino said. “Let me say it again, third world bullshit. I mean every word of that. I don’t care that it’s cable news. I was a federal agent, I raised my right hand. And I swore to protect and defend the constitution of the United States. And I love this country. This is a freaking disgrace. A disgrace. We don’t live in Cuba. We don’t live under Kim Jong Un. We live in a constitutional republic. A representative democracy. You have a bunch of FBI agents raiding the home of a former president because they don’t like his politics? Are you kidding me?”

“This is some third world garbage that happened tonight,” he continued.

Trump said Monday his home was being raided, though it is not immediately clear why the Florida residence was raided. The Department of Justice is investigating the possibly mishandling of documents after 15 boxes of White House documents ended up at Mar-a-Lago. The Washington Post said some of the documents were classified.

Trump called the raid “prosecutorial misconduct” and said the attack was political and meant to ensure he won’t run in 2024. (RELATED: Newly Released Photos Allegedly Show Documents Trump Threw In Toilets)

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”