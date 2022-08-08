Legendary Historian David McCullough Dies At 89

Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David McCullough died Sunday in Hingham, Massachusetts, according to his publisher Simon & Schuster.

“It is with great sorrow that Simon & Schuster shares the news that David McCullough died yesterday, Sunday, August 7, surrounded by his five children in Hingham, MA,” Simon & Schuster wrote Monday.

McCullough received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015. He also received two National Book Awards for “The Path Between the Seas: The Creation of the Panama Canal” (1977) and “Mornings on Horseback,” (1981) a book about Theodore Roosevelt. McCullough also won two Pulitzer Prizes for his biographies of former presidents Harry Truman and John Adams, respectively. (RELATED: Did A Prize-Winning Reporter For The New York Times Help Cover Up A Genocide?)

“David McCullough was a national treasure. His books brought history to life for millions of readers. Through his biographies, he dramatically illustrated the most ennobling parts of the American character,” Simon & Schuster’s president and CEO Jonathan Karp said.

Breaking news: David McCullough, master chronicler of American history, dies at 89https://t.co/x8zDdu4lkq — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 8, 2022

Remember and honor the incomparable David McCullough (1933-2022): pic.twitter.com/VgFm4eVNiX — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 8, 2022

“Through his biographies, he dramatically illustrated the most ennobling parts of the American character. Simon & Schuster has been honored to be David’s publisher for 54 years. He was greatly admired and beloved throughout our company. We will cherish his work for as long as we are publishing books,” Karp continued.

McCullough and his wife, Rosalee, have five children, 19 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.