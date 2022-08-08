REPORT: The Fate Of Lori Loughlin’s Movie Role Lies In The Hands Of Canadian Officials

Lori Loughlin successfully petitioned American courts for permission to travel to Canada for a movie role, but the final decision lies with Canadian officials.

Loughlin is currently serving a two-year probation term following her two-month stint in jail for her role in the college admissions scandal, according to TMZ. The actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly attempted to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California by paying bribes, according to E! News. Loughlin pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in 2020, according to CNN. Her current job offer would require travel to Canada, however the country has been known to turn away people with criminal records, according to TMZ.

Lori Loughlin wants to get on with her life after serving time for her role in the college admissions scandal, and that involves flying to Canada to shoot a movie. https://t.co/wT13Q3KmeR — TMZ (@TMZ) August 8, 2022

Loughlin is attempting to reignite her career after the 2019 college scandal garnered worldwide attention and ultimately led to her losing her role in “When Calls The Heart.” Loughlin would need to spend a week in Canada in September or October 2022 for the role, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin Hits The Red Carpet For The First Time Since College Admissions Scandal)

Other celebrities with criminal records that have attempted to enter Canada but have been subsequently denied entry include Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, and The Game, according to TMZ.