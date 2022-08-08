Resident Of House Struck By Anne Heche’s Vehicle Lost ‘An Entire Lifetime Of Possessions’

Lynne Mishele was at home when actress Anne Heche slammed her Mini Cooper into her house, and she is reportedly lucky to be alive after the ordeal.

The crash destroyed Mishele’s home, and a GoFundMe page has since been established by her neighbors and loved ones to assist in rebuilding her life, according to People. “Lynne lives with her beautiful pups Bree and Rueban, and tortoise Marley in the Mar Vista home that was destroyed this week by a car driving into the home at a high rate of speed, catching the house on fire,” according to the GoFundMe page. “Lynne and her family very narrowly escaped physical harm, and for that we are very, very grateful. The home, however, was completely burned.”

Woman Who Lost House in Anne Heche Car Crash Is ‘Extremely Fortunate’ to Be Alive, Neighbor Says https://t.co/tHG2PuHp6H — People (@people) August 7, 2022

Neighbors described Mishele as “a kind and generous person, Lynne is always first to offer help to others,” according to the GoFundMe page. Another neighbor said she “was extremely fortunate” to escape the scene without injury, according to People. Mishele was in another section of her small single-story home at the moment Heche’s car crashed into the structure, according to People.

The impact of the collision caused the fire to burn so intensely that it took 59 firefighters a total of 65 minutes to fully extinguish the flames, according to a statement issued by the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire department then red-tagged the residence, deeming it unsafe to be inhabited, which reportedly left Mishele completely displaced. (RELATED: )Fiery, High-Impact Los Angeles Car Crash Kills 6 And Injures 9)

“Even more distressing is that Lynne lost her entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business including her laptop and iPad, all of her clothing and basic necessities, and all household items. With firefighters’ help, she was able to pull a few damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone,” wrote her friends on the Go Fund Me Page.

Heche was the driver of the blue Mini Cooper that careened into Mishele’s home on South Walgrove Avenue in the Mar Vista neighborhood of L.A., at 12:01 p.m. Aug 5, after first crashing into the garage of an apartment complex, according to TMZ.

A warrant has since been issued for Heche’s blood sample to investigate whether she was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash, according to TMZ. The investigation continues.