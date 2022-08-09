Rapper Fetty Wap Jailed For Allegedly Uttering A Death Threat On FaceTime

U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke revoked the bond of prominent rapper Fetty Wap and sent him to jail Monday after allegations that he had uttered death threats while brandishing a gun during a FaceTime call in 2021.

At the time of the alleged incident, the rapper was awaiting pretrial for drug charges and had agreed to the conditions of release, including the promise not to violate any federal, state or local laws or possess any guns or weapons, according to ABC News.

Prosecutors say Fetty Wap was on FaceTime with another man when things escalated. “Imma kill you and everybody you with,” Fetty Wap said during the call in December 2021, according to ABC News.

Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested Monday after he allegedly threatened to kill someone and showed a gun during a FaceTime call last year, according to a court filing https://t.co/5A4MYLkpSM — CNN (@CNN) August 9, 2022

The incident occurred two months after Fetty Wap’s arrest for conspiracy to smuggle large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs into New York City, according to ABC News. Fetty Wap reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges and posted a $500,000 bond, which he secured with his real estate in Georgia.

The FaceTime call was reportedly recorded. An FBI affidavit filed on the court docket indicates that, in addition to the initial threats, Fetty Wap held up a gun and pointed it at the screen, repeatedly saying “I’m gonnna kill you,” according to the outlet.

The recording gave prosecutors enough evidence to claim the rapper had knowingly violated the conditions of his release, ABC News reported. (RELATED: Young Florida Rapper Died On A Dare)

Fetty Wap Arrested After The Feds Obtained Video of a FaceTime Call of Fetty Wap Waving a Gun While Threatening To Kill a Man Who Called Him a Snitch pic.twitter.com/3FYKNeXgkW — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 8, 2022

The male subject of the alleged death threats has not been identified by name, appearing only as “John Doe” within the court documents, the outlet noted.

Fetty Wap was scheduled to perform Aug. 19 in Mobile, Alabama and Aug. 27 in Austin, Texas, according to live event postings listed on his website. Future dates were booked into the month of November.