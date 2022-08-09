Three Killed In Hostage Situation At Florida Narcotics Anonymous Meeting

Three people were killed Monday at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida, including the gunman, after it turned into a hostage situation, according to police.

The suspect opened fire shortly after walking into the 7:00 pm meeting, killing one man, according to Fox35. The suspect then took a female meeting attendee hostage.

“The suspect took a hostage and the other meeting goers fled the scene,” said Edgewater Police Chief Joe Mahoney.

Attempts to reach the suspect were unsuccessful. The hostage was the second fatal victim of the suspected gunman, who then turned the gun on himself.

3 people dead after Edgewater Police say a man shot another man at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting, then took a woman hostage. When SWAT team went in, they found original victim, woman, and shooter dead. #WESH pic.twitter.com/XbvDiJJh6k — Bob Hazen WESH (@HazenWESH) August 9, 2022

“We made the quick decision to utilize our SWAT team, and we breached the doors and located three deceased people,” Mahoney noted. The identities of the deceased have not been released as of Tuesday morning. (RELATED: ‘Real Hero Of The Day’: Citizen Shoots, Kills Gunman Rampaging Through Indiana Mall)

The shooting is believed to be part of a domestic situation and the public faced no further danger after the scene was cleared around 11:00 pm Monday night, FOX35 reported. The investigation remains ongoing.