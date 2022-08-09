‘We Will Not Yield’: Trump Releases New Campaign-Style Ad

Former President Donald Trump released a campaign-style advertisement on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Tuesday following the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago home.

The ad begins with the former president appearing to target President Joe Biden’s administration, calling the U.S. a “nation in decline,” lamenting the 40-year record high inflation and rising energy costs. He described the alleged loss of free speech, a collapsing economy, rising crime and the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“We’re a nation that has weaponized its law enforcement against the opposing political party like never before, we’ve never seen anything like this,” he said. “We’re a nation that no longer has a free and fair press. Fake news is about all you get. We are a nation where free speech is no longer allowed. Where crime is rampant like never before, where the economy has been collapsing, where more people died of COVID in 2021 than in 2020.”

Trump then claimed that the U.S. is allowing Iran to build “a massive nuclear weapon” and warned of China’s strong military becoming powerful enough to rival the U.S.

“We are a nation that over the past two years, is no longer respected or listened to all around the world. We are a nation that is hostile to liberty and freedom and faith,” Trump continued also highlighting supply chain issues and education problems. “We are a nation that in many ways has become a joke.”

The advertisement transitioned to a hopeful tone, where the former president said the “hard working patriots” of America will save the country. (RELATED: ‘We Must Fire The Federal Government’: Kari Lake Calls For Nullifying Federal Agencies)

“We will not bend, we will not break, we will not yield, ever, ever, ever.” he said. “We will never give in, we will never give up and we will never, ever back down. We will never let you down as long as we are confident and united. The tyrants we are fighting do not stand even a little chance because we are Americans and Americans kneel to God and God alone. And it is time to start talking about greatness for our country again.”

The ad then displayed a quote by the former president that said “the best is yet to come.”

Trump announced in a Monday evening statement that the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home in connection to 15 boxes of White House documents, some of which were classified, that had been transferred to his Florida home. He, along with other politicians and members of the media, accused the raid of being a politicized act carried out by the Department of Justice.

Prior to the ad, Trump has repeatedly hinted at running for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, stating that people are going to be “very, very happy” when he makes an announcement on a potential presidential run.