Two Soldiers Killed, Several Others Injured In Weather-Related Incident

Two members of the U.S. Army were killed Tuesday and three more injured in a “weather-related incident” on Yonah Mountain in northern Georgia.

The Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning said they “mourn the death” of the two service members in a statement provided to the Daily Caller.

“Injured personnel were treated by Army medics before being transferred to a local hospital,” the statement reads. “Three service members remain under the care of hospital staff.”

Fort Benning and the Maneuver Center of Excellence are confirming the death of two service members who were injured by a weather-related incident in the mountains of Georgia. https://t.co/aMJzuD4pjK — WDHN (@WDHN) August 10, 2022



The Army said the names of the deceased service members are withheld until family is notified of the incident. (RELATED: Dust Storm Leads To Multiple Deaths In Montana)

The Army will be releasing more information as it becomes available.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Georgia, told The New York Times that there was a severe thunderstorm warning near Yonah Mountain around 3:00 p.m., the day of the incident.

A lighting strike at Fort Gordon Army base in Georgia in July killed one servicemember and injured nine. The episode occurred in the training area of the base, a spokeswoman said at the time.