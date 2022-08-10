Children’s Hospital Promotes ‘Gender-Affirming’ Hysterectomies, Sex Change Surgeries

Boston Children’s Hospital posted a video promoting hysterectomies as a form of “gender-affirming” medical care, along with several other clips explaining vaginoplasty, facial feminization surgery and other medical treatments they offer.

The term “gender-affirming care” refers to sex change treatments to help people with gender dysphoria to present as the opposite sex, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries. The video featured a doctor describing hysterectomies — the surgical removal of the uterus — as a form of “gender-affirming” treatment while smiling as upbeat music played in the background. (RELATED: LGBT Nonprofit Leader Locked Out Of Bank Accounts, Flees To El Salvador Amid Investigation)

“A gender-affirming hysterectomy is very similar to most hysterectomies that occur,” Dr. Frances Grimstad of Boston Children’s Division of Gynecology explained in the video. “A hysterectomy itself is the removal of the uterus, the cervix — which is the opening of the uterus — and the fallopian tubes, which are attached to the sides of the uterus.”

WATCH:

“Some gender-affirming hysterectomies will also include the removal of the ovaries, but that’s technically a separate procedure called a bilateral oophorectomy, and not every gender-affirming hysterectomy includes that,” she said. “People who are getting gender forming hysterectomies do not have to have their ovaries removed.”

The hospital’s Center for Gender Surgery offers vaginoplasty, metoidioplasty and phalloplasty (two different surgeries to give biological females surgically constructed penises), chest reconstruction, breast augmentation and “facial harmonization” surgeries to “adolescents and young adults,” according to its website. Eligible youths must be stable in their gender identity and have a documented history of gender dysphoria.

“We help young people with gender identity concerns transfer seamlessly to surgical care if and when they are read,” the website reads.

It is unclear whether Boston Children’s Hospital performs hysterectomies on minors, and the hospital and its Center for Gender Surgery did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.