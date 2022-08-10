CNN Legal Analyst: Of Course Letitia James ‘Politicized’ Trump Investigation

CNN’s Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig said Wednesday that Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James “politicized” the investigation into former President Donald Trump.

Trump announced Wednesday he plead the Fifth Amendment and did not answer any of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ questions during a deposition. The announcement came two days after his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida was raided by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents.

Honig first said that Trump pleading the Fifth in a civil case could have could lead to “adverse inference” in which the jury who “can assume the worst” and cannot be used in a criminal investigation.

“I think it’s worth noting here, John, Letitia James has politicized this investigation. She campaigned on ‘vote for me and I’ll nail Donald Trump.’ She had fundraised on it so that is not a ridiculous fear for him to have,” Honig said.

“It’s not ridiculous because of that, you’re right,” King said. “And prosecutors should know when they take the job, they need to be more careful about talking about politics.”

The pair then continued talking about Trump’s legal issues, including the Monday raid at Mar-a-Lago, the Jan. 6 committee and the ongoing investigation into the business practices of the Trump Organization.

Trump declared his innocence in a statement shared on social media and called the deposition “part of an unfounded politically motivated Witch Hunt.” (RELATED: Trump Sues NY AG Letitia James Over Inquiry Into His Business)

“Accordingly, under the advice of my counsel and for all the above reasons, I declined to answer the questions under the right and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution,” the statement read in part.

Trump, in a new statement, indicates he invoked the Fifth Amendment during his deposition earlier today with the NY Attorney General’s office: pic.twitter.com/X6Imoa3lOQ — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 10, 2022

Trump and the Trump Organization have been under investigation by James for bank, tax and insurance fraud since 2019. Trump was held in contempt in April after failing to comply with a subpoena for business documents related to the investigation.

James campaigned on investigating Trump, saying on the night of her victory that she “will be shining a bright light into every dark corner of his real estate dealings, and every dealing, demanding truthfulness at every turn.”