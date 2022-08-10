Detroit Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson Makes The Team Go Nuts While Singing ‘Billie Jean’

The Detroit Lions were seen singing and dancing to Michael Jackson’s “Bille Jean,” on the first episode of the HBO series Hard Knocks.

Rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchison can be seen in the episde singing and dancing the song in front of his teammates in a conference room. As he continues to perform, other members begin joining in on solo performance.

By the end of the video, most of the room is singing along to the tune with Hutchinson.

From watching just one episode of the show, the Lions come off as an extremely likable team, despite finishing the 2021 season with worst record in the NFL. Head coach Dan Campbell is optimistic about recording more wins in this upcoming season.

“We value wins and we’re looking to win. That’s what matters. Out of all this other stuff, all the smoke and mirrors, the clouds, were trying to focus on winning. We got to find a way to win,” Campbell said during a press conference on Wednesday.

This was electrifying to watch happen. To see a group of men come alive in such a way tells you all you need to know about the togetherness of their football squad. It will be fun watching how the Lions bounce back from their forgettable three-win season in the 2021.