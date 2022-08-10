Fans Boo Dr. Fauci As He Accepts Award Before Major League Baseball Game In Seattle

White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci was booed Tuesday evening by attendees before a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees.

A section of the crowd greeted Fauci by booing him as he threw the ceremonial first pitch at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. Several attendees can be heard booing in footage taken of the first pitch.

“You’re going to miss this like you did the pandemic, loser!” one person yelled. (RELATED: Dr. Fauci Holds Up ‘Fire Dr. Fauci’ Sign During Hearing With Sen. Rand Paul)

Fauci was in attendance to receive an honorary Hutch Award given to a figure who “best exemplifies the determined spirit of the late Fred Hutchinson, a pitcher and manager who died of cancer in 1964 at age 45,” according to the Associated Press. He is the second person to receive the award after former President Jimmy Carter did so in 2016, the outlet reported.

Fauci threw the pitch to the Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais, who then had his masked signed by the doctor, The Associated Press reported. The crowd, although mixed with boos, was mainly filled with cheers, according to the outlet

Dr. Fauci’s first pitch. Servais caught it and then had Fauci sign his mask after. pic.twitter.com/SjOf4alLtE — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) August 10, 2022

Fauci previously came under fire from members of Congress pressuring the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), where he serves as the director, to shed light on alleged gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China before the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Institutes of Health (NIH) Deputy Director Lawrence Tabak admitted in October 2021 the agency funded gain-of-function research in the lab between June 2018 and May 2019. However, the agency was not immediately notified by its grantee, EcoHealth, that the lab had created chimeric coronaviruses.

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul urged Fauci to resign over his refusal to admit that the agency funded gain-of-function during a Senate hearing in November 2021.