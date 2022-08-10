Study Finds That Colleges’ Diversity Efforts Did Little For Students Of Color

Despite an outpouring of funds into diversity, equity and inclusion efforts on college campuses, minority students are still graduating at lower rates, according to a study from McKinsey & Company.

The McKinsey & Company report, published July 18, found that Black, Latino, Native American and Pacific Islander students “have worse academic outcomes as measured by graduation rates” compared to their white and Asian counterparts.

Analysts appeared surprised by the “slow rate of progress” among colleges and universities to increase minority faculty and student enrollment. The study states there was “effectively no progress from 2013 to 2020” in recruiting and retaining Black and Native American students and faculty members.

Colleges that stay on their current trajectory of student racial demographic enrollment “would take about 70 years” to reflect “underrepresented students fully,” the study states.

The report appears to blame “inequities in K-12 education,” components of the college admissions process, and the lack of diverse faculty at higher education institutions. McKinsey analysts encouraged schools to “reflect on their institutions’ historical and current role in creating and perpetuating racial and ethnic inequities,” presumably calling for more focus on “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.”

Higher education institutions have poured millions of dollars into funding “diversity” programming. A report from the American Enterprise Institute found the University of Michigan system alone shelled out approximately $11 million in annual salaries for its diversity, equity and inclusion “army.”

The same study noted that undergraduate tuition for an in-state student at the University of Michigan is approximately $14,500, which means nixing the 93 “diversicrats” could fund tuition for 765 in-state students. (RELATED: California College Appears To Offer Segregated Back-To-School Orientation)

Other schools, including American University, shell out a small fortune to promote “diversity.” The school spent $61 million on diversity efforts in 2019 alone.