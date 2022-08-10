Media

The Washington Post Deletes Tweet After Suggesting FBI Raid Was Politically Motivated

(ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Nicole Silverio Media Reporter
The Washington Post announced Wednesday they deleted a tweet containing a story that suggested, in its initial headline, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) raid on Mar-a-Lago was politically motivated.

The story’s original headline read “Garland vowed to depoliticize Justice. Then the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago,” according to the Post’s since-deleted tweet. The piece described the FBI’s raid as “highly unusual” and dove into the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Department of Justice’s (DOJ) alleged political motivations regarding the search.

The Post later edited the story’s headline to: “FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago lands Merrick Garland in a political firestorm.” The outlet deleted the tweet containing the original headline.

“Clarification: A previous tweet of this story had a headline that has changed after publishing. We’ve deleted the tweet,” The Post said.

The initial headline received a wave of backlash from liberal-leaning figures and supporters of the raid.

“This is outrageous. The Washington Post should retract and apologize. Does @washingtonpost have an ombudsman?” former Clinton administration official Claude Taylor said.

Several political figures and members of the media, including some Democrats, have accused the DOJ of pulling a political stunt by raiding former President Donald Trump’s private residence. The raid occurred in connection to 15 boxes reportedly containing classified White House documents that had been moved to Mar-a-Lago. (RELATED: ‘A Very Good Day For Donald Trump’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Says The DOJ May Have ‘Handed’ Trump 2024 After Raid) 

“DOJ must immediately explain the reason for its raid & it must be more than a search for inconsequential archives or it will be viewed as a political tactic and undermine any future credible investigation & legitimacy of January 6 investigations,” former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

CNN legal analysts Andrew McCabe and Paul Callan agreed the search for those documents do “not warrant” a raid, speculating there is likely something more to the case that has not yet been publicly disclosed.

Trump accused the FBI and DOJ of participating in “prosecutorial misconduct” to hurt him politically in a Monday statement announcing the raid.