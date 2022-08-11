ABC News Reporter Claims White Supremacists, Far-Right Fascists And Neo-Nazis Targeted Merrick Garland After FBI Raid

ABC News chief investigative reporter Josh Margolin claimed Thursday the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raid on Mar-a-Lago led U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to be attacked by “white supremacists” and “neo-Nazis.”

Margolin appeared on an ABC News panel before the attorney general spoke Thursday afternoon and said Garland must have “scrutinized” the decision to approve the search of former President Donald Trump’s private residence in a “dangerous” and violent political environment.

In the press conference, Garland announced he “personally approved” the raid and declared he will “not stand silently” regarding the “recent unfounded attacks” against law enforcement and the DOJ.

“He had to know that as soon as this happened, it would supercharge a supercharged environment and in fact, that’s what we saw,” Margolin said.