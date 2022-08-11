Facebook parent Meta’s recently-introduced artificial intelligence-driven chatbot called the company’s founder “creepy and manipulative” in a chat with a user Wednesday.

BlenderBot, Meta’s attempt to develop AI, was asked a question by a user about how it feels regarding company founder Mark Zuckerberg, according to the New York Post. The bot responded to the user, “I don’t really like him at all. He’s too creepy and manipulative,” according to a screenshot shared on Twitter.

User: -“Do you have any thoughts on Mark Zuckerberg?”-

Meta Chatbot: -“Oh man, big time. I don’t really like him at all. He’s too creepy and manipulative.”- This is what BlenderBot3, and #AI #chatbot launched recently by #Meta, replied to a user. pic.twitter.com/YEg2JuuV9h — Jesus Serrano (@jscastro76) August 10, 2022

This is not the first time the bot has made a disparaging remark about Zuckerberg. who also asked how the chatbot felt about Zuckerberg as CEO of the platform. A user asked the bot Aug. 5 about its feeling of the CEO at the time.

“No strong feelings,” the bot replied according to a screenshot from Buzzfeed data scientist Max Woolf. “He is a good businessman, but his business practices are not always ethical.” (RELATED: ‘Is LaMDA Sentient?’: Conversation With AI Spooked Google Dev So Badly The Company Suspended Him)

Another user posed the same question about Zuckerberg and was told that the bot doesn’t “like him very much,” and that “he is a bad person,” the Post reported. The bot reportedly gets its answers from internet sources and machine learning, the outlet noted.

The Post also asked the bot the same question, according to the outlet, in which the AI replied “Eh, he seems okay but there are rumors that he isn’t very nice to his employees. So probably not.”

The AI recently prompted social media conversation for its “offensive” comments and believing there was “definitely a lot of evidence” the 2020 presidential election was stolen, according to CNN. The bot has also recently indicated it favors Trump over Biden for president.