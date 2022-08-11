Three-Time Super Bowl Champion James White Retires From Professional Football

James White, three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, announced his retirement from professional football Thursday.

White, 30, thanked his wife, children, parents and friends for supporting him throughout his NFL career via a statement he posted on Twitter. He also thanked the owner of the Patriots, Robert Kraft, as well as head coach Bill Belichick, for giving him the opportunity to live out his childhood dream.

“To be able to play my entire career for one franchise, in front of the best fans in the NFL, has been a tremendous blessing and honor,” White wrote.

New England will be in my heart forever. Thank you for unwavering support over the years. I am forever grateful. This chapter has been one that I will cherish. I look forward to what is next. pic.twitter.com/8qd0FbA0tW — James White (@SweetFeet_White) August 11, 2022

Since entering the NFL in 2014, James White has been a consistent running back and pass catcher for the New England Patriots. His greatest performance perhaps came in Super Bowl LI, when the Patriots achieved one of the biggest comebacks in the history of the Super Bowl, erasing a 25-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons back in 2017.