‘Destruction Of Trust’: Martha MacCallum Picks Apart FBI’s History Of Transparency

Fox News host Martha MacCallum called for more transparency from the Department of Justice in the wake of the raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate Monday.

“Here’s why we need to see the affidavit,” MacCallum said to Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University Law School, shortly after remarks by Attorney General Merrick Garland. “When you say that, right, when you say this is the reason, these are the underlying reasons for the search, right? And everyone is just supposed to accept that, that there was no other way to go about it.” (RELATED: ‘Think About What They Could Do To You’: Lara Trump Issues Dire Warning To American Public After Mar-a-Lago Raid)

Federal agents raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home early Monday morning, ostensibly to seize documents Trump had taken from the White House after he left office, according to multiple sources. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday he personally authorized the raid.

WATCH: