‘We’ll Open The Phone Line Right Now’: Fox Challenges Trump To Weigh In On Garland

Fox News anchors Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier challenged former President Donald Trump Thursday to call in live and respond to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s statement about the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) recent raid at Mar-a-Lago.
Garland broke his silence about the raid in a statement on Thursday afternoon, stating the Department of Justice (DOJ) would file a motion to unseal the warrant that authorized the search.
The attorney general further stated he personally approved the raid but declined to provide any further details of the warrant, a copy of which he claims was given to attorneys for Trump.
MacCallum, following the attorney general’s remarks, commented on the raid and the president’s actions following the event on Fox News’ “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”
“I’ll tell you something else that feels unchartered to me, and that’s the silence from the former president,” MacCallum said.
“He’s not known for being silent,” Baier chimed in.
“We haven’t heard him come out and make an appearance or come out and make a statement,” MacCallum said, noting Trump usually comes out “swinging no matter what’s going on,”
The anchor then commented on a recent ad released by the former president following the raid as well as the impact the raid may have on his ability to run in the 2024 presidential election.
“We should point out that we welcome the former president to come on our air and sit down for an interview,” Baier said. (RELATED: Mick Mulvaney Alleges FBI Informant Is ‘Very Close’ To Trump)
“Absolutely,” MacCallum said. “We’ll open the phone line right now if he would like to respond to what Attorney General Garland just said.”
Baier jumped in and said Trump’s legal team needs to “fish or cut bait” at some point.
Trump posted a statement to Truth Social following the briefing saying his attorneys “were cooperating fully.”
“The government could have had whatever they wanted, if we had it. They asked us to put an additional lock on a certain area-DONE! Everything was fine, better than that of most previous Presidents, and then, out of nowhere and with no warning, Mar-a-Lago was raided, at 6:30 in the morning, by VERY large numbers of agents, and even ‘safecrackers.'”