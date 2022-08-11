‘We’ll Open The Phone Line Right Now’: Fox Challenges Trump To Weigh In On Garland

Fox News anchors Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier challenged former President Donald Trump Thursday to call in live and respond to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s statement about the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) recent raid at Mar-a-Lago.

Garland broke his silence about the raid in a statement on Thursday afternoon, stating the Department of Justice (DOJ) would file a motion to unseal the warrant that authorized the search.

The attorney general further stated he personally approved the raid but declined to provide any further details of the warrant, a copy of which he claims was given to attorneys for Trump.

MacCallum, following the attorney general’s remarks, commented on the raid and the president’s actions following the event on Fox News’ “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

“I’ll tell you something else that feels unchartered to me, and that’s the silence from the former president,” MacCallum said.