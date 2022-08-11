Princeton University Created Racial, Sexual Orientation Search Tool For Vendors

Princeton University created a “diversity” tool that allows staff and faculty to choose vendors and suppliers based on their physical attributes and sexual orientation, according to a letter from the school’s Office of Finance and Treasury.

A screenshot of the tool obtained by the President of the Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology, Richard Hanania, exposed publicly what the tool, released in November 2021, looks like exclusively to Princeton faculty and staff, according to the letter.

Options for vendor selection are categorized by race, gender, and veteran status, according to the screenshot. Faculty and staff at Princeton can select from businesses labeled “Minority Business Enterprise,” “Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual & Trans Enterprise,” “Veteran Business Enterprise,” “Woman Business Enterprise,” and “Other Business Enterprise.” A separate tab allows faculty and staff to pick suppliers based solely on their ethnicity.

Princeton has created a supplier diversity report, where you can search for suppliers by ethnicity or sexual proclivity. So if you’re looking for a gay “Asian Pacific American” to cater your campus event, you’re in luck. pic.twitter.com/9nMZu4oiae — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) August 8, 2022

A report from the Washington Free Beacon noted that the tool was released just months after the school pledged to direct just over 10% of its expenditures to diverse suppliers and firms. The tool is part of Princeton’s multi-year plan for promoting racial diversity.