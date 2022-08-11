To Avoid Sanctions, Countries Are Ditching The US Dollar

Countries are attempting to divest from the U.S. dollar as sanctions dig into Russian and Iranian economies, with the yuan, ruble and other currencies emerging as alternatives.

Russia has found new buyers for its coal and petroleum exports in non-dollar denominated currencies, keeping its economy afloat despite sanctions.

Russia, China and other countries have escalated efforts to ditch transactions made with U.S. dollars in 2022, helping them bypass Western sanctions and keep their economies afloat.

Since Western countries levied heavy sanctions on Russia in punishment for its invasion of Ukraine, India has increased its imports of Russian coal and natural gas, paying in Chinese yuan, United Arab Emirates dirham, Hong Kong dollar, and euro, Reuters reported Wednesday. Turkey and Iran have also forged agreements with Russia to base bilateral commerce on the Russian ruble, an effort to divest from dependence on the “toxic” U.S. dollar while easing the effect of sanctions on the Russian economy.

“The current round of turbulence is likely to increase … momentum in the creation of a rival reserve currency or currencies to help supplant the oversized role of the dollar,” Anthony Kim, a research fellow at the Heritage Foundation specializing in international economic issues, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.



The dollar comprised 60% of countries’ foreign exchange reserves, used to trade with one another, in 2021, and dominates international transactions, according to the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. U.S. sanctions cut off countries from accessing dollars for international trade.

Beyond agreeing on July 19 to launch a ruble-Iranian rial currency exchange, Moscow and Tehran have strengthened cooperation between their major banking systems and set up a trade center owned by Russia’s Mir Business Bank and Iran’s Bank Melli, Iranian state-run Tasnim News reported. (RELATED: Putin Forges Deals In Iran After Biden Blows Through Middle East)