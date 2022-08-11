‘Like Brian Stelter In Yoga Pants’: Greg Gutfeld Tears Into Media’s Trump Raid Talking Points

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld criticized members of the news media Thursday for refusing to use the word “raid” to describe the FBI’s actions at Mar-a-Lago using a comparison involving CNN host Brian Stelter.

“Isn’t it amazing when we do these montages that it’s so clear that there’s one script?” the co-host of “The Five” asked, with Jesse Watters agreeing. (RELATED: ‘Think About What They Could Do To You’: Lara Trump Issues Dire Warning To American Public After Mar-a-Lago Raid)

“There’s absolutely one script and it comes from somewhere,” Gutfeld continued. “I don’t know where it is, maybe it’s the DNC, but they all get it and it’s ‘Okay, this is what we’re going to say today.’”

