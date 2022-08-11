‘Like Brian Stelter In Yoga Pants’: Greg Gutfeld Tears Into Media’s Trump Raid Talking Points

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld criticized members of the news media Thursday for refusing to use the word “raid” to describe the FBI’s actions at Mar-a-Lago using a comparison involving CNN host Brian Stelter.
“Isn’t it amazing when we do these montages that it’s so clear that there’s one script?” the co-host of “The Five” asked, with Jesse Watters agreeing. (RELATED: ‘Think About What They Could Do To You’: Lara Trump Issues Dire Warning To American Public After Mar-a-Lago Raid)
“There’s absolutely one script and it comes from somewhere,” Gutfeld continued. “I don’t know where it is, maybe it’s the DNC, but they all get it and it’s ‘Okay, this is what we’re going to say today.’”
WATCH:
FBI agents executed a search warrant at the Florida estate owned by former President Donald Trump as part of an investigation into allegations involving classified documents. Republicans criticized the raid and vowed to launch an investigation.
Gutfeld lambasted Democrats and the media over their semantics, citing the claims that Border Patrol agents on horseback whipped migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.
“For once they’re into absolute definitions where they refuse to define a woman, redefine recession, where they call black people white supremacists like Larry Elder, they stretch the language like Brian Stelter in yoga pants and then they come back where there’s a large event in which a large group of armed people into the house and say it’s just a search,” Gutfeld said.
Gutfeld’s comments came after a montage of MSNBC guests and hosts claiming that the term “raid” was not appropriate for the FBI’s actions at Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate owned by former President Donald Trump.
MSNBC and CNN did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.
