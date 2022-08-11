Tom Brady Takes A Seemingly Planned Absence From Training Camp To Deal With A ‘Personal Issue’

Tom Brady left training camp for a seemingly pre-planned absence Thursday in order to handle “a personal issue” that may take two weeks to resolve.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles was hammered with questions about the absence of his star quarterback during a recent press conference. He revealed Brady was “going to deal with some personal things” but refused to elaborate on the specifics surrounding the situation.
“We trust him. We talked about it. It was scheduled way before training camp and he will not be here until after Tennessee,” Bowles said to the press.
Many fans are already wondering about what Week 1 will look like for the Bucs, as it seems Brady’s absence has the potential to extend further than the estimated two-week time frame, according to TMZ. “This is something we talked about before training camp started,” Bowles said during his press conference.
Without elaborating any further on the reason behind Brady’s absence, Bowles gave a bit more insight about conversations between himself and his star player. “We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys,” Bowles said. “It’s something he needed to handle.” (RELATED: Tom Brady Drops F-Bomb During The Match Against Josh Allen And Patrick Mahomes)
Bowles did seem sure that Brady would be back soon, saying his confidence was “pretty high” that fans would see Brady, 45, at the season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys Sept 11.
Brady’s fellow players are apparently aware of what is happening in his personal life. Linebacker Devin Smith said the team is “praying for him,” before adding, “On the inside we know what’s going on,” according to SportingNews.
“We know our quarterback’s good. We’re just praying for him and let him handle his business,” Smith added.