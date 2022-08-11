Tom Brady Takes A Seemingly Planned Absence From Training Camp To Deal With A ‘Personal Issue’

Tom Brady left training camp for a seemingly pre-planned absence Thursday in order to handle “a personal issue” that may take two weeks to resolve.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles was hammered with questions about the absence of his star quarterback during a recent press conference. He revealed Brady was “going to deal with some personal things” but refused to elaborate on the specifics surrounding the situation.

“We trust him. We talked about it. It was scheduled way before training camp and he will not be here until after Tennessee,” Bowles said to the press.

Tom Brady is away from Buccaneers for ‘work-life balance’ https://t.co/Y73MVcpOnx pic.twitter.com/wmjqty5vDp — New York Post (@nypost) August 11, 2022

Many fans are already wondering about what Week 1 will look like for the Bucs, as it seems Brady’s absence has the potential to extend further than the estimated two-week time frame, according to TMZ. “This is something we talked about before training camp started,” Bowles said during his press conference.