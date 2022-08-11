Nothing Says Ukraine Is F*cked More Than A Washed-Up Steven Seagal Hitting The Battlefield

Steven Seagal posed in front of a Russian jail looking completely washed up and haggard Tuesday, triggering Pro-Ukraine individuals and organizations to suggest he needs to be tossed to the curb.

The photograph depicts Seagal posing like a tough guy against the backdrop of a notoriously dangerous prison site. The actor, who has been a special representative for Russia’s foreign ministry since 2018, was in Ukraine to take part in a Russian documentary promoting Kremlin talking points, Insider reported.

The idea that Seagal would put on such a display of ruggedness is shocking to those who recall that he crumbled when the mob came after him in 2002. For those who need a nudge on the topic, Anthony “Sonny” Ciccone and Primo Cassarino coerced him into a vehicle and swindled hundreds of thousands of dollars out of the star without even having to rough him up.

Playing a tough guy in the movies didn’t exactly translate well for Seagal in real life. (RELATED: Ukraine Got Mad At CBS, So The Network Deleted A Documentary)

Cancel culture is a real thing and it’s coming after Seagal in a big way after his pro-Russia publicity move. His tasteless pose in front a prison site where roughly 50 lives were taken has managed to piss off quite a few people. NOVA Ukraine, a nonprofit organization dedicated to aiding Ukrainians amid the Russian invasion, has taken particular issue with this image. They’re among many who feel this is the point of no return for the actor, TMZ noted.