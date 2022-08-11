World Economic Forum Wants To Use AI To Automatically Censor Speech On The Internet

The World Economic Forum (WEF) proposed a new way of censoring online content that requires a small group of experts to train artificial intelligence on identifying “misinformation” and abusive content.

The WEF published an article Wednesday outlining a plan to overcome frequent instances of “child abuse, extremism, disinformation, hate speech and fraud” online, which the organization said cannot be handled by human “trust and safety teams,” according to ActiveFence Trusty & Safety Vice President Inbal Goldberger, who authored the article. Instead, the WEF proposed an AI-driven method of moderating online content, where subject matter experts provide training sets to the AI so it can learn to recognize and flag or restrict content that human moderators would deem dangerous.

The system works through “human-curated, multi-language, off-platform intelligence,” input provided from expert sources, to create “learning sets” for the AI machine. (RELATED: Here Are All The Times The Biden Administration Has Called For Tech Censorship)

“Supplementing this smarter automated detection with human expertise to review edge cases and identify false positives and negatives and then feeding those findings back into training sets will allow us to create AI with human intelligence baked in,” Goldberger stated.

In other words, trust and safety teams can help the AI with anomalous cases, allowing it to detect nuances in content that a purely automated system might otherwise miss or misinterpret, according to Goldberger.