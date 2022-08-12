Actress Anne Heche Dead From Injuries Sustained In Car Crash

Actress Anne Heche has reportedly died at a Los Angeles hospital Friday morning after crashing her car into a home last week.

Nancy Davis, a close friend of the 53-year-old actress, broke the news on her Instagram account. “Heaven has a new Angel . My loving , kind , fun , endearing and beautiful friend @anneheche went to heaven,” she wrote in part.

“I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared . Anne was always the kindest, most thoughtful person who always brought out the best in me,” David said. “She was so supportive with anything she could do to help @racetoerasems and would always say yes when she knew she could contribute something with her time, talent and creative genius to help find a cure for [Multiple Sclerosis].”

“My heart is broken,” Davis finished the post. (RELATED: Resident Of House Struck By Anne Heche’s Vehicle Lost ‘An Entire Lifetime Of Possessions’)