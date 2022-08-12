Actress Anne Heche Dead From Injuries Sustained In Car Crash

Actress Anne Heche has reportedly died at a Los Angeles hospital Friday morning after crashing her car into a home last week.
Nancy Davis, a close friend of the 53-year-old actress, broke the news on her Instagram account. “Heaven has a new Angel . My loving , kind , fun , endearing and beautiful friend @anneheche went to heaven,” she wrote in part.
View this post on Instagram
“I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared . Anne was always the kindest, most thoughtful person who always brought out the best in me,” David said. “She was so supportive with anything she could do to help @racetoerasems and would always say yes when she knew she could contribute something with her time, talent and creative genius to help find a cure for [Multiple Sclerosis].”
“My heart is broken,” Davis finished the post. (RELATED: Resident Of House Struck By Anne Heche’s Vehicle Lost ‘An Entire Lifetime Of Possessions’)
#BREAKING: Anne Heche has died from injuries she suffered last Friday. R.I.P. https://t.co/1GhSreusCr
— TMZ (@TMZ) August 12, 2022
The actress crashed into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5 and spent the past week in a coma, never regaining consciousness after the fiery crash. Law enforcement sources believed Heche was under the influence of cocaine and possibly fentanyl at the time of the crash.
She was taken to Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in California, according to Vanity Fair. Heche was reportedly being kept alive in order to determine if her organs were viable for donation despite suffering a “severe anoxic brain injury” in the crash.
Heche is survived by her two children, Atlas and Homer.