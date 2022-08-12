‘Talk Is Just So Cheap’: Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Announces Plan To Fill Border Wall Gaps

Arizona will erect its own makeshift border wall to fill in gaps the Biden administration said it would fix, but hasn’t, Gov. Doug Ducey’s office announced on a call with reporters Friday.

The wall, which will be erected “within days,” will consist of 60 containers that will fill a 1,000-foot gap in the border wall in Yuma, according to Ducey’s office. There will be razor wire atop of the containers that will be welded shut and pushed against the existing border wall in the area. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Illegal Migrants Deny Being ‘Tricked’ Into Getting On Buses To DC, NYC)

“All bets are off when dealing with Washington, D.C. right now on the border crisis because the talk is just so cheap. They’ve broken the border so badly, that now after a year and a half, they’re claiming that they’re going to start closing gaps,” Arizona Department of Homeland Security Secretary Tim Roemer said.

“There is absolutely no proof of their actions to date that they’re going to follow through on this and by taking action today, we are better protecting the state and the nation immediately,” he added.

The wall will cost $6,000,000, the governor’s office said. In Yuma County, Border Patrol facilities have been at 115-160% capacity.