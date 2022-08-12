Video Shows Bee Flying Straight Into Canadian Politician’s Mouth Mid-Speech

Ontario Premier Doug Ford swallowed a bee during a live press conference Friday in Dundalk, Canada — and social media is “buzzing” over the bizarre moment.

Cameras rolled while Ford discussed the current status of healthcare in Ontario. As he delivered his speech, a bee was visibly buzzing around his head. He seemed to ignore it at first, then started flinching and tried to flick it away. Suddenly, he made a choking sound as the bee flew straight into his mouth mid-sentence. Ford shoved his fingers into his mouth before saying, “Holy Christ! I just swallowed a bee!”

Ford coughed into the microphone and looked visibly surprised by what transpired before adding his own comedic twist to the already funny situation. “I’m good, he’s down there buzzing around right now,” Ford joked.

He then cracked a few more funnies apparently about his physique, saying “he has a lot of real estate,” while pointing at his stomach.