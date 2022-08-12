Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Scores A Plea Bargain To Get Out Of Police Custody

Jason Alexander, the ex-husband of pop icon Britney Spears, made a plea deal with the court Thursday, to expedite his release from prison.

Alexander, the 40-year-old who was married to Britney Spears for 55 hours in 2004, plead no contest to aggravated trespass and battery and the felony stalking and misdemeanor vandalism charges were dismissed, according to TMZ.

The ex-husband trespassed onto her property on her wedding day in June 2022 while livestreaming, according to TMZ. Alexander got into a physical altercation with two security guards inside Spears’ home while the star was in her bedroom, preparing to walk down the aisle, according to TMZ.

Jason Alexander seemed ready to fight the day of Britney Spears’ wedding, but he threw in the towel Thursday in his felony trespass case, pleading no contest to some of the charges. https://t.co/dcElFdcqFg — TMZ (@TMZ) August 12, 2022

He reportedly came within feet of Spears before he was tackled by security and promptly arrested by police, the outlet reported. Alexander was charged with three misdemeanors in relation to this incident – trespassing and refusing to leave property, battery and vandalism, according to Us Magazine.