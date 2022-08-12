Five Chinese Companies Leave NY Stock Exchange — Here’s Why More Could Follow

Five state-owned Chinese companies announced that they would delist from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Friday, as tensions between China and the U.S. remain high and a dispute over regulatory issues remains unresolved, Reuters reported.

Oil conglomerate Sinopec, China Life Insurance, Aluminum Corporation of China, PetroChina and the Sinopec subsidiary Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. all annouced they would delist from the NYSE at the end of August, Reuters reported. Companies listed on the NYSE are required by U.S. law to submit to U.S. auditing, which China has refused to do, leading to the possibility that Chinese companies remaining listed may be forcibly removed by the U.S., according to The Wall Street Journal. (RELATED: Here’s How Markets Reacted To Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip)

“These companies have strictly complied with the rules and regulatory requirements of the U.S. capital market since their listing in the U.S. and made the delisting choice for their own business considerations,” the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a press release. “The CSRC respects these companies’ business-driven decision in compliance with rules of the listing venue. We will continue to communicate and cooperate with relevant overseas regulators to jointly protect the legitimate rights and interests of issuers and investors.”

In December 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) notified 273 Chinese companies that they were at risk of being delisted if they continued to not comply with auditory regulations, Reuters reported. Some of the largest companies in China such as e-commerce company Alibaba and artificial intelligence company Baidu were included in this, Reuters reported.

The market value of Chinese companies listed in the U.S. was approximately $2 trillion, according to the WSJ.