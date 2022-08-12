Previously Convicted Drunk Driver Involved In Colorado Crash, Killing Two Teens

A man involved in a car crash that killed two Colorado teens and injured two others Aug. 6 is suspected of driving drunk, authorities say.

Colorado State Patrol said in an affidavit that 25-year-old Ricky Avalos-Trujillo, the driver of the offending vehicle, showed signs of intoxication at the scene and the hospital, according to 9News. The affidavit stated the man had previously been convicted of two separate DUIs.

Avalos-Trujillo admitted to detectives that he had a beer at dinner around 9:15 p.m. on Friday but said his intoxication level was a zero on a scale from 0-10, according to 9News.

The man told authorities that the crash, which occurred late Friday night on a frontage road near Castle Rock, happened because he fell asleep at the wheel, reported 9News. Avalos-Trujillo was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and DUI, with his bond set at $750,000, according to CBS News.