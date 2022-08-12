EXCLUSIVE: Education Dept. To Investigate South Carolina Middle School Over Minority-Only Coping Sessions

The Department of Education launched an investigation into a South Carolina middle school over an alleged incident of racial discrimination, the Daily Caller learned exclusively.

The Education Department’s Office of Civil Rights notified the concerned parent group “Parents Defending Education” that it began investigating Pickens Middle School after the group filed a complaint April 21. Parents Defending Education believes the middle school violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits racial discrimination in government-funded spaces.

On April 11, Pickens Middle School invited all students to a “special virtual presentation” with guest speaker Adrienne Young. The same day, minority students received a letter inviting them to attend minority-only lunches with the same speaker.

The segregated sessions offered a space for African-American students, Hispanic students and “Two or More Background” students. White and Asian students did not have a specific session.

The lunches were designed to give Young “a chance to talk with students about how to cope with being a student in a predominately white school,” according to an email from the district.