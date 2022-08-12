FBI Agents Remove 11 Sets Of Classified Documents From Mar-a-Lago

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) found 11 sets of classified documents inside former President Donald Trump’s private residence in Mar-a-Lago, according to documents obtained by the Daily Caller.
The agents retrieved 21 boxes of binders of photographs, a handwritten note, an executive grant of clemency for Roger Stone and information about the President of France during the Monday evening raid, according to the seven pages of documents. The Wall Street Journal first reported that a slew of the documents were labeled as top secret or meant solely to be available in special government facilities.
According to the receipt for property, agents seized four sets of top secret documents, three sets of secret documents and three more of confidential documents. Trump’s attorney, Christina Bobb, signed the receipt of property August 8, listing all of the material seized by the FBI.
The search warrant shows the agents intended to search “the 45 office” and “all storage rooms and all other rooms and or areas within the premises used or available to be used by [the former president] and his staff,” the search warrant reads. The private guest rooms of the residence were not searched, according to the document.
The warrant, signed on August 19 by U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, ordered for “all physical documents” marked as classified, any information regarding the “retrieval, storage, or transmission” of classified material and Presidential Records created during Trump’s presidency.
Lawyers representing the former president said Trump used his executive authority to declassify the information before he left office, although there is a federal process that must be conducted in order to do so, according to the WSJ.
Trump and his team do not have access to the affidavit, so his legal counsel requested more information on the search, the WSJ reported. (RELATED: Trump Encourages The ‘Immediate Release’ Of Documents Relating To FBI Raid On Mar-A-Lago)
The investigation revolved around 15 boxes consisting of White House documents being transferred to Mar-a-Lago. The National Archives and Records Administration then requested the documents be handed over, some of which were considered classified.
Trump said in a Thursday statement that his lawyers and representatives have cooperated fully with the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding all the requested documents. The former president’s lawyer, Christina Bobb, said early Friday that the legal counsel has cooperated with the DOJ and obeyed the previous subpoena by providing all requested documents.
The DOJ filed a motion requesting the search warrant be unsealed, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. He added he “personally approved” of the FBI obtaining a search warrant.
Senior White House Correspondent Shelby Talcott contributed to this article.