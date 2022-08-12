FBI Agents Remove 11 Sets Of Classified Documents From Mar-a-Lago

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) found 11 sets of classified documents inside former President Donald Trump’s private residence in Mar-a-Lago, according to documents obtained by the Daily Caller.

The agents retrieved 21 boxes of binders of photographs, a handwritten note, an executive grant of clemency for Roger Stone and information about the President of France during the Monday evening raid, according to the seven pages of documents. The Wall Street Journal first reported that a slew of the documents were labeled as top secret or meant solely to be available in special government facilities.

According to the receipt for property, agents seized four sets of top secret documents, three sets of secret documents and three more of confidential documents. Trump’s attorney, Christina Bobb, signed the receipt of property August 8, listing all of the material seized by the FBI.

The search warrant shows the agents intended to search “the 45 office” and “all storage rooms and all other rooms and or areas within the premises used or available to be used by [the former president] and his staff,” the search warrant reads. The private guest rooms of the residence were not searched, according to the document.

The warrant, signed on August 19 by U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, ordered for “all physical documents” marked as classified, any information regarding the “retrieval, storage, or transmission” of classified material and Presidential Records created during Trump’s presidency.